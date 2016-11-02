CHICAGO Nov 2 The Chicago Public Schools (CPS)
should be able to afford a new contract with teachers, but it
must continue to look to the state of Illinois for more money,
the district's CEO said on Wednesday, less than a day after
union members ratified the deal.
Forrest Claypool, who heads the nation's third-largest
public school system, said the four-year contract will cost CPS
$400 million less than the previous pact, which expired in 2015.
"While we're clearly not out of the woods yet, we are in
better shape than we were under the previous contract," he told
reporters, adding the new deal was the district's most
cost-effective in decades.
Claypool said CPS must continue to cut costs and obtain more
"equitable" funding from state officials, who have agreed to
send the district a one-time $215 million pension contribution,
which is contingent on the still-uncertain passage of
comprehensive pension reforms by lawmakers this year. The
district included the money in its $5.46 billion operating
budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
CPS is struggling with pension payments that will jump to
about $720 million this fiscal year from $676 million in fiscal
2016, as well as drained reserves and debt dependency. As a
result, the district's credit ratings have fallen deeper into
the junk category.
The Chicago Teachers Union reported late on Tuesday that
more than 70 percent of its members voted in favor of the deal,
which was reached on Oct. 10, averting a strike the union had
called for the following day.
A CPS fact sheet indicated a $55 million boost in surplus
revenue from Chicago's economic development districts will cover
the cost of the new contract in the current fiscal year. That
money, agreed to by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who controls the
school system, is not considered a recurring revenue source,
making its future availability uncertain.
The new contract, which has a retroactive start date of July
1, 2015, includes $11 million in initial healthcare savings, pay
raises, an early retirement program, and the continued coverage
by the district of 7 percent of current teachers' 9 percent
pension contributions at an annual cost of $130 million.
The new contract is subject to a final vote by the Chicago
Board of Education on Dec. 7.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)