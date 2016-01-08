Jan 7 A passenger became disruptive on a United Airlines flight traveling from New York to Chicago on Thursday, causing it to be diverted to Detroit, the airline said.

United Airlines flight 3461, carrying four crew members and 69 passengers, landed safely at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, where the unidentified woman was removed from the plane by police, the airline said in a statement.

WGN in Chicago reported that the woman was carried off the plane by authorities and taken into custody after she was restrained by fellow passengers.

The news station said the woman attacked other passengers during the flight. It was unclear what sparked the incident.

The flight, operated by Shuttle America, originated at LaGuardia Airport in New York and was scheduled to land at O'Hare International Airport at about 8:30 p.m. local time.

The flight was delayed by about an hour, according to Flightstats.com. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Paul Tait)