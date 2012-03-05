NEW YORK, March 5 Cash gasoline in the Midwest Chicago market rallied in afternoon trading on Monday after Enbridge Inc said a major crude oil pipeline would be shut until later in the week, Midwest traders said.

Chicago cycle 2 gasoline rose 8.00 cents a gallon to 22.50/21.50 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.

Differentials were unchanged in earlier trading due to high inventories in the region. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)