HOUSTON Aug 23 Chicago cash gasoline rose 5.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday on increased refiner buying, traders said.

The spike stemmed from rumors that planned work on a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 212,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was lasting longer than planned, traders said. A company spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Andrea Evans)