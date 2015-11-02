CHICAGO Nov 2 An Illinois judge said on Monday
he will rule no later than Dec. 11 on motions by Chicago and its
four pension funds to dismiss a lawsuit that could greatly
increase the cash-strapped city's retiree healthcare costs.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Neil Cohen heard nearly
three hours or arguments by Clint Krislov, a lawyer representing
Chicago retirees, who claimed his clients are entitled to
lifetime healthcare coverage, and Richard Prendergast, the
city's attorney, who contended the lawsuit should be tossed
because it is based on faulty facts.
If Cohen allows the lawsuit to continue, the retirees are
seeking refunds for rising health insurance premiums because of
a phase-out of a city subsidy. Krislov said the refunds would
date back to 2013 and total about $110 million. He added that
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel included $31 million in retiree
healthcare savings in his budget for the fiscal year that begins
Jan. 1.
That budget includes a record $543 million phased-in
property tax hike dedicated to public safety worker pensions.
The Illinois Supreme Court, in its rulings, determined that
healthcare is a retirement benefit for public sector workers and
that pension benefits are protected from cuts by the state
constitution.
