(Adds statement from Chicago spokesman)
CHICAGO Dec 3 A lawsuit challenging Chicago's
move to save money by phasing out lifetime subsidized healthcare
for its retired workers can move forward in part, an Illinois
judge ruled on Thursday.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Neil Cohen found that a
portion of a constitutional claim in the lawsuit can proceed,
according to Clint Krislov, an attorney for city retirees who
filed the lawsuit. The ruling cited a 2014 Illinois Supreme
Court decision that public sector workers' healthcare benefits
are protected by the state constitution's pension clause.
The judge dismissed two contractual claims, but is allowing
the city retirees who filed the lawsuit to submit amended
claims, which Krislov said will be done.
"We're pleased we will be able to go forward to enforce the
lifetime benefits these wonderful people earned," Krislov said.
Chicago and its four retirement systems had filed motions
to dismiss the entire complaint.
"We are pleased the court dismissed most of the remaining
claims against the city, but are disappointed the court did not
dismiss all of the plaintiffs' claims with prejudice," said
Chicago Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey.
The retirees are seeking refunds for rising health insurance
premiums because of a phase-out of a city subsidy. Krislov has
said the refunds would date back to 2013 and total about $110
million and that Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel included $31 million
in retiree healthcare savings in his budget for the fiscal year
that begins Jan. 1.
With its finances buckling under a $20 billion unfunded
pension liability, Chicago has been scrambling to reduce costs.
The upcoming budget includes a record $543 million phased-in
property tax hike dedicated to public safety worker pensions.
Chicago is also awaiting a decision by the Illinois Supreme
Court on the constitutionality of a 2014 law that boosted
funding for the city's municipal and laborers' pension systems
and reduced cost-of-living increases for retirees.
The high court in May used the state constitution's pension
clause to toss out a 2013 law that unilaterally cut benefits for
state workers.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa
Shumaker)