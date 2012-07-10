BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
July 10 Moodys' Investors service downgraded on Tuesday the rating on Chicago Board of Education's general obligation debt to A1 from Aa3 and revised the outlook to negative from stable.
The downgrade, which affects $5.9 billion of debt, reflected "a financial profile marked by mounting budgetary pressures and the expectation of a substantial reduction in reserves and liquidity in fiscal 2013," said the rating agency.
On Friday the Chicago Public Schools unveiled a $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget that cut spending and levied property taxes to a maximum rate to tackle a $665 million deficit.
Moodys said the Chicago board has an estimated $1 billion budget shortfall for fiscal 2014 and faces a declining trend of "pension funding levels with dramatic increases in required contribution levels in coming years." It also mentioned "some uncertainty regarding outcome of labor contract negotiations."
Among the factors that may induce further ratings cuts, Moody's mentioned continuing delays or reductions in state aid payments, as well as the possibility of jumps in such costs as pensions.
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held near 1-1/2-year highs in subdued early trade on Tuesday as a holiday in the United States left investors with few catalysts, while the euro nursed overnight losses as lingering concerns about the looming French election rattled its bonds.
TOKYO, Feb 21 The euro was on the defensive on Tuesday, under pressure from fears that the French Presidential election could upset the status quo, as rising anti-establishment sentiment surfaced after last year's Brexit and the U.S. election.