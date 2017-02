Aug 1 Chicago O'Hare International Airport is planning to sell $443.3 million of passenger facility charge revenue refunding bonds during the week of Aug. 20, said a market source on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $329.6 million of bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax and $113.7 million of bonds not subject to the AMT.

Citigroup is the lead manager on the sale. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)