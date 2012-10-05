* Believes lawmakers will pass reforms in January
* Four pension funds face $19.2 bln unfunded liability
* "The alternative is untenable" - Emanuel
NEW YORK, Oct 5 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told
a Wall Street audience on Friday that he believes Illinois
lawmakers will pass needed public pension reforms in January.
"The alternative is untenable," Emanuel said at a Municipal
Analysts Group of New York luncheon.
"I think we have crossed the point of whether," said the
mayor, a Democrat. "My real question is do they do things that
are fundamental" reforms.
The city's four pension funds covering municipal workers,
laborers, police, and fire fighters, face a collective $19.2
billion unfunded liability at the end of the current fiscal
year.
The Chicago Public Schools, a separate taxing entity that
Emanuel controls, has a projected $7.1 billion unfunded pension
liability. The school system, the third-largest in the nation,
is eyeing a $1 billion budget deficit in the next fiscal year as
its pension payment is expected to nearly triple.
In May, Emanuel proposed a plan to temporarily stop
cost-of-living increases for retirees, phase in higher worker
contributions for pensions, and increase the retirement age. He
said at that time the alternative to doing nothing would be
allowing the funds to go bankrupt or raising city property taxes
by 150 percent.
However, pension reform for Chicago and for the state, which
faces its own huge unfunded liability, failed to make it out of
the Democratic-controlled Illinois Legislature so far this year.
Emanuel said because 20 to 25 percent of state legislators
will be retiring in January, they have nothing to lose by
cracking down on pension costs during a session of the current
General Assembly that month.
"This is a free vote," he said.
Democrats used a January lame-duck session in 2011 to push
through big increases in income tax rates.
A report released by Nuveen Asset Management on Friday
compared Chicago's pension funding with New York, Los Angeles
and Houston and concluded that Chicago was in the worst shape.
"Not only are Chicago's unfunded pension liabilities much
larger than the other cities on a nominal basis, they're also
much larger when compared within the context of each city's
economic resources," Nuveen said.
Moody's Investors Service in April revised the outlook on
Chicago Aa3 general obligation rating to negative from stable,
citing a lack of a detailed plan for dealing with the city's
growing pension liability.