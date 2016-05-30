BRIEF-Apple readies to sell up to $8 bln in new bonds- FT, citing sources
* Apple finalising plans to borrow between $6 billion and $8 billion - FT, citing sources
CHICAGO May 30 A bill to spread out Chicago's payments to its public safety workers' pension will become law after the Illinois House and Senate on Monday overrode the governor's veto.
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner's action on Friday touched off a war of words between him and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who claimed the veto would lead to a $300 million property tax hike. (Reporting By Karen Pierog)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Senate Budget Committee on Thursday voted to confirm Republican Congressman Mick Mulvaney as White House budget director under President Donald Trump.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: