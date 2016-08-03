(Adds current funded level, comment from union)
By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney
CHICAGO Aug 3 Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
unveiled a plan on Wednesday that he called "an honest approach"
to save the city's biggest retirement system from insolvency
with a water and sewer tax to be phased in over five years
starting in 2017.
The municipal retirement system, which covers about 71,000
current and former city workers, is projected to run out of
money within 10 years as it sinks under an unfunded liability of
$18.6 billion.
The new tax would generate $56 million in its first year and
increase to $239 million annually by 2020, the mayor's office
said.
"Today, one of the big question marks that hung around the
city because of past decisions - or past decisions that were not
made - we have addressed," Emanuel told an investor conference
in Chicago, adding that the city has now identified specific
revenue streams to support each of its four retirement systems.
The plan requires city council approval, which Emanuel said
he intends to seek in September. Chicago then needs the Illinois
state legislature to approve a five-year phase-in of the city's
contribution to the pension system to boost the funded level to
90 percent by 2057 from the current 32.9 percent.
The tax would follow an increase in water and sewer rates
between 2012 and 2015 to generate money to repair and replace
aging infrastructure. Revenue rose from $644.1 million in 2011
to $1.125 billion in 2015.
Pension contributions by new municipal workers would
increase and not all affected unions have signed on to the plan.
Anders Lindall, a spokesman for the American Federation of
State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, said the plan
is under review.
The rescue plan for the municipal system follows previous
action by the city to boost funding for police and fire pensions
through a phased-in $543 million property tax increase, and its
laborers' system through a hike in a telephone surcharge.
Chicago's big pension burden was a driving factor in the
downgrade of the city's credit rating last year to the "junk"
level of 'Ba1' by Moody's Investors Service.
But in March, the task of fixing the city's pensions became
harder after the Illinois Supreme Court threw out a 2014 state
law that reduced benefits and increased city and worker
contributions to the municipal and laborers' funds.
(Editing by Chris Reese, G Crosse)