CHICAGO Aug 4 Prices for Chicago general
obligation bonds rose in secondary market trading on Thursday as
the municipal market welcomed Mayor Rahm Emanuel's plan to shore
up the city's biggest retirement fund.
The price improvement narrowed the spread over Municipal
Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale for some Chicago
bonds by about 20 basis points although the city's spreads
remained hefty at 241 or 253 basis points, according to MMD
analyst Daniel Berger.
He added that Chicago's yield spreads over the scale are
also much wider than Illinois', which has the widest spreads
among the 50 states at 180 basis points for 30-year bonds.
Emanuel told an investor conference on Wednesday that he is
pursuing city council approval for a water and sewer tax to save
Chicago's municipal pension fund from insolvency within 10
years.
The rescue plan for the municipal system follows previous
action by the city to boost funding for police and fire pensions
through a phased-in $543 million property tax increase, and its
laborers' system through a hike in a telephone surcharge.
"Look the good news is that they are taking a step. This by
no means solves the problems, but it is a great start," said
Nicholos Venditti, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment
Management.
Chicago's $33.8 billion unfunded pension liability has
weighed on the city's credit ratings, which span from low
investment grade to "junk."
"It's a positive development," said Arlene Bohner, an
analyst at Fitch Ratings, which rates Chicago GO bonds BBB-minus
with a negative outlook.
She added the plan appears to be both sustainable and
affordable, although there might be some implementation risk. In
addition to city council approval, the Illinois Legislature
needs to approve a new funding schedule for the pension system.
John Miller, co-head of fixed income at Chicago-based Nuveen
Asset Management, said the mayor's pension fix should enable the
city to retain its investment-grade ratings.
"The blueprint is there now," he said.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)