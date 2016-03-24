CHICAGO, March 24 The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a 2014 state law aimed at boosting the sinking finances of two pension funds for Chicago city workers, saying it violated pension protections in the state's constitution.

The decision by the seven-member court to uphold a lower court ruling was an expected blow to the law that would have increased municipal worker pension contributions and ended an automatic 3 percent annual cost-of-living increase for retirees. (Reporting by Dave McKinney; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)