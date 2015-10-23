CHICAGO Oct 23 The Illinois Supreme Court has
scheduled oral arguments for Nov. 17 in Chicago's attempt to
reverse a lower court ruling that voided a law aimed at shoring
up two of the city's financially shaky retirement systems, a
court spokeswoman said on Friday.
A Cook County Circuit Court judge in July rejected Chicago's
arguments that the 2014 Illinois law provides a net benefit to
workers and retirees because it will save the municipal and
laborers' retirement systems from insolvency.
The city also unsuccessfully argued that the law was backed
by a majority of affected labor unions.
The circuit court decision followed a May Illinois Supreme
Court ruling in litigation over a 2013 law that reduced benefits
for workers in state retirement systems. In that case, justices
found public sector workers have iron-clad protection in the
Illinois Constitution against pension benefit cuts.
The 2014 law required Chicago and workers in the municipal
and laborers' systems to increase their pension contributions
and replaced an automatic 3 percent annual cost-of-living
increase for retirees with one tied to inflation. The
inflation-linked increase would be skipped in some years.
Labor unions and retirees filed challenges to the law in
December 2014, claiming it violates the state constitution.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has proposed a historic $543
million phased-in property tax hike to cover increased payments
to the city's two other retirement systems covering public
safety workers. The Chicago City Council is scheduled to vote on
the tax increase and a fiscal 2016 budget on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Tom Brown)