CHICAGO Nov 18 An independent evaluation, public hearings, and ongoing oversight are among the safeguards that will be required for future privatizations of Chicago assets or services, under an ordinance passed on Wednesday by the city council.

Chicago has been cautious about privatizing assets since a 75-year lease of city parking meters to a private operator was rushed through the city council in 2008.

That deal provided the city with $1.157 billion for its sagging budget. But a 2009 Chicago Inspector General report slammed the deal for undervaluing the system of 36,000 parking meters by $974 million, while residents complained about escalating parking rates.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the new ordinance will provide "an insurance policy for the public" to ensure another deal like the parking meters does not happen again.

The ordinance requires the city to hire an independent advisor to evaluate a potential deal to lease assets valued at $400 million or more for at least 20 years, while mandating a public meeting and city council hearing prior to voting on a deal. The rules also call for investing some privatization proceeds through the city treasurer and restricting when and how those invested proceeds can be tapped.

The proposed privatization of city service contracts worth $3 million or more will be subject to city council hearings and a cost effectiveness study by Chicago's budget director that includes the benefits of the move for residents. Affected city labor unions will have the ability to submit a counter proposal.

The city's inspector general and performance reports will provide ongoing oversight. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio)