CHICAGO Nov 18 An independent evaluation,
public hearings, and ongoing oversight are among the safeguards
that will be required for future privatizations of Chicago
assets or services, under an ordinance passed on Wednesday by
the city council.
Chicago has been cautious about privatizing assets since a
75-year lease of city parking meters to a private operator was
rushed through the city council in 2008.
That deal provided the city with $1.157 billion for its
sagging budget. But a 2009 Chicago Inspector General report
slammed the deal for undervaluing the system of 36,000 parking
meters by $974 million, while residents complained about
escalating parking rates.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the new ordinance will provide "an
insurance policy for the public" to ensure another deal like the
parking meters does not happen again.
The ordinance requires the city to hire an independent
advisor to evaluate a potential deal to lease assets valued at
$400 million or more for at least 20 years, while mandating a
public meeting and city council hearing prior to voting on a
deal. The rules also call for investing some privatization
proceeds through the city treasurer and restricting when and how
those invested proceeds can be tapped.
The proposed privatization of city service contracts worth
$3 million or more will be subject to city council hearings and
a cost effectiveness study by Chicago's budget director that
includes the benefits of the move for residents. Affected city
labor unions will have the ability to submit a counter proposal.
The city's inspector general and performance reports will
provide ongoing oversight.
