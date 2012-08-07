(Adds details, background)
Aug 7 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday downgraded the Chicago Board of Education's general
obligation rating to A-plus with a stable outlook from AA-minus,
citing the use of reserve funds to help balance its fiscal 2013
budget and other fiscal problems.
"The downgrade reflects the board's budgeting of all of its
unreserved operating reserves in its proposed 2013 budget and
the challenges the board faces to return to balanced operations
and maintain adequate reserves amid the state's fiscal woes,
rising pension payments, and higher costs associated with a
longer school day," S&P analyst John Kenward said in a
statement.
The rating action affects $5.6 billion of outstanding debt
and the sale next week of $500 million of GO bonds, according to
Kenward.
The third-largest U.S. public school system has been hit by
negative rating actions after unveiling a proposed $5.16 billion
fiscal 2013 budget on July 6.
The budget calls for spending cuts, levying property taxes
at a maximum rate and draining a fund balance to tackle a $665
million deficit.
Last month, Moody's Investors Service cut the district's
rating to A1 from Aa3 and revised the outlook to negative from
stable. On Monday, Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on its
A-plus rating to negative from stable.
