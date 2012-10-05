CHICAGO Oct 5 The Chicago Public Schools would
rely mainly on one-time measures to cover the $103 million,
first-year cost of a new teachers' contract, under a plan the
school system released on Friday.
The plan calls for saving $42 million through a
restructuring of about $100 million of outstanding debt later
this year or early next year and tapping $13 million in the
current budget set aside for interest payments for bonds the
district sold in August, according to a spokeswoman for the
district. The school system would also raise $15 million through
property sales.
"At times of financial challenges, it makes sense to use
strategies like capitalizing interest or restructuring debt,
particularly when interest rates are low, to bridge short-term
budget pressures," said spokeswoman Robyn Ziegler.
Recurring measures in the plan include $12 million in
administrative savings such as delaying or not filling vacant
non-teaching positions and $21 million in reduced operational
costs.
The $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget approved by the Chicago
Board of Education in August did not include raises for
teachers, who went on strike last month for the first time in 25
years. A three-year deal that will give teachers an average pay
raise of 17.6 percent over four years if the contract is
extended an extra year was overwhelmingly ratified by Chicago
Teachers Union members this week.
The board of education, which has yet to approve the
contract, is scheduled to take up budget revisions at its
October 24 meeting.
"The budget is an ongoing process, and we will continue to
work throughout the year to identify ways we can capture
additional savings and increase revenue to address the
long-standing financial challenges facing the district," said
school CEO Jean-Claude Brizard in a statement.
Concern over the ability of the school system, the third
largest in the nation, to cope with teacher raises and
escalating pension costs within its already shaky budget has led
credit rating agencies to downgrade the school system.
The current school budget drained reserves and levied
property taxes at a maximum rate to tackle a $665 million
deficit. Meanwhile, the district, which was already projecting a
$1 billion deficit in fiscal 2014, has pegged the cost of the
teachers contract at $295 million over four years.