CHICAGO Aug 22 The Chicago Board of Education
adopted a $5.16 billion fiscal 2013 budget on Wednesday that had
touched off negative credit rating actions, including
downgrades, earlier this summer.
Facing a $665 million deficit, the Chicago Public Schools,
the nation's third-largest school system, opted to drain
reserves and levy property taxes at a maximum rate, while also
slashing administrative and operational spending.
"This budget process involved some very difficult decisions,
but ultimately reflects our commitment to protecting our
students and their learning," the district's chief executive,
Jean-Claude Brizard, said in a statement.
In the wake of the budget's unveiling on July 6, the Chicago
Public Schools was hit with negative credit rating actions
affecting about $5.6 billion of outstanding debt. Moody's
Investors Service dropped its rating to A1 with a negative
outlook from Aa3, and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
downgraded the school system to A-plus with a stable outlook
from AA-minus.
Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on its A-plus rating to
negative from stable.
The credit rating agencies cited the draining of reserves
for the new budget, escalating pension costs and the district's
contentious relations with its labor unions.
A strike by teachers is still a possibility and their union
is holding informational picketing at schools this week while
negotiations continue with the district. An interim deal on a
longer school day has been reached, but other issues including
teacher pay are outstanding.
The district said it will present budget amendments to the
board after negotiations end. The district's fiscal year began
on July 1.