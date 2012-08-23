DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news
CHICAGO Aug 23 Fitch Ratings on Thursday revised the outlook on the AA rating for Chicago's sewer revenue bonds to positive from stable, citing scheduled rate hikes for sewer services between 2012 and 2015.
The rate package demonstrates "a significant commitment by the mayor and city council to the fiscal health and operating performance of the system," Fitch said in a statement.
The positive outlook covers the city's upcoming sale of about $300 million of second lien wastewater transmission revenue project bonds and $959 million of outstanding debt, according to the rating agency.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.