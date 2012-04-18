CHICAGO, April 18 The Chicago area's mass
transit agency is considering the sale of about $400 million of
notes to boost cash flow as payments from the state of Illinois
continue to be delayed, officials said on Wednesday.
Joe Costello, executive director of the Regional
Transportation Authority, which oversees bus, subway and
commuter rail services, said the state owes the agency $345.5
million, forcing it once again to borrow for cash-flow purposes.
The RTA is preparing to sell the two-year notes through lead
underwriter J.P. Morgan Securities before June 30, when state
authorization allowing it to borrow up to $400 million for
short-term cash needs drops to just $100 million.
"We will borrow as much as we can for as long as we can,"
Costello said.
Jordan Matyas, the RTA's deputy executive director, said
legislation that would extend the $400 million borrowing limit
has passed the Illinois House.
If that measure is passed during the current legislation
session and is signed into law by Governor Pat Quinn, Costello
said the RTA will review other cheaper financing options than
selling the notes, such as the issuance of commercial paper.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)