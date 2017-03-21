(Adds details)
CHICAGO, March 21 A 15-year-old Chicago girl who
went missing on Sunday and was seen on Facebook Live being
sexually assaulted by multiple young men was found on Tuesday,
police said.
The girl was being treated at a local hospital after the
attack, Chicago Police Department spokesman Frank Giancamilli
said by email.
The girl's mother approached police Superintendent Eddie
Johnson after an unrelated news conference on Monday and showed
him images of her daughter being assaulted by five or six young
men, Giancamilli said. Reuters does not name the victims of
sexual crimes.
The mother said the girl's uncle told her on Monday morning
about a video on Facebook Live that showed the assault, news
station WGN reported.
The high school freshman had gone to the store on Sunday
afternoon, and her mother became concerned when she did not
return home, the station said.
After meeting with the mother, Johnson ordered detectives to
investigate and a missing person bulletin was issued Monday
night, Giancamilli said. He said police were reconstructing a
timeline and working to identify the suspects.
"The Superintendent was visibly upset when he heard about
the case and saw the pictures of the girl and incident on FB
Live. He was also very dismayed when he learned that there were
people (who) were watching the incident live and no one called
police," Giancamilli said.
It was the latest incident in recent months in Chicago in
which the social media site has played a role in broadcasting
apparent crimes.
The shooting death last month on the city's West Side of a
2-year-old boy was captured on Facebook Live by his aunt, who
was also shot.
In January, an attack by four people on a 19-year-old man
with special needs was partially broadcast on the social media
site. The four accused in the attack have pleaded not guilty.
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Cooney and Dan Grebler)