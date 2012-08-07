(Adds Fitch outlook revision)
Aug 7 The Board of Education of the City of Chicago plans to
sell $500 million of unlimited tax general obligation bonds on Aug. 14, a market
source said on Tuesday.
The series 2012A issue will be sold through lead managers Goldman Sachs and
Loop Capital.
On Monday, Fitch revised its outlook for the Chicago Board of Education to
negative from stable, citing escalating pension costs and contentious labor
union relationships.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog)