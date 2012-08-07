(Adds Fitch outlook revision)

Aug 7 The Board of Education of the City of Chicago plans to sell $500 million of unlimited tax general obligation bonds on Aug. 14, a market source said on Tuesday.

The series 2012A issue will be sold through lead managers Goldman Sachs and Loop Capital.

On Monday, Fitch revised its outlook for the Chicago Board of Education to negative from stable, citing escalating pension costs and contentious labor union relationships. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog)