BRIEF-Bombardier and Vlexx sign contract to provide talent 3 trains in Saarland, Germany
* Bombardier and Vlexx sign contract to provide 21 talent 3 trains for operation in Saarland, Germany
Feb 19 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV : * SEC says charges former shaw group executive Scott zeringue and his
brother-in-law with insider trading * SEC says zeringue and his brother-in-law jesse roberts traded on confidential
information about expected acquisition by Chicago Bridge & iron co * SEC says the defendants and others made nearly $1 million of illegal profit
after merger announcement caused shaw's stock price to rise * SEC says zeringue previously pleaded guilty to criminal charges and will pay
$96,000 to settle SEC civil charges; SEC also says roberts has now been
criminally charged * SEC says roberts made more than $765,000 by illegally trading call options
* Bombardier and Vlexx sign contract to provide 21 talent 3 trains for operation in Saarland, Germany
* Abeona Therapeutics reports Q4 2016 financial results and business highlights