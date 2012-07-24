* Q2 EPS $0.74 vs est $0.72
* Sees FY EPS $2.85-$3.05 vs est $2.95
July 24 Chicago Bridge & Iron Co posted
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand
at its project engineering and construction business, and the
company raised its full-year forecast.
The company now expects a full-year profit of between $2.85
and $3.05 per share, on revenue of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion.
It had earlier forecast earnings of between $2.40 and $2.50.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.95 on revenue of
$5.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $72.3 million, or 74 cents per share for
the second quarter, from $61.9 million, or 62 cents per share, a
year ago. Revenue jumped about 20 percent to $1.30 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 72 cents per share on
revenue of $1.34 billion.
Revenue at the project engineering and construction business
-- which provides services to energy companies like Chevron
and ExxonMobil -- accounted for about 55 percent
of total revenue.
Shares of the company closed at $36.41 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)