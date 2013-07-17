Bollywood film maker Eros pitches high-yield bonds
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
July 17 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday revised its outlook to negative from stable on Illinois Finance Authority's series 2007 charter school revenue bonds. The bonds were issued on behalf of the Chicago Charter School Foundation.
The negative outlook reflects the expectation "that operations on a consolidated GAAP basis may weaken in fiscal 2013," and declines in cash levels in the past few year, S&P said.
The rating agency also affirmed the its BBB-plus long-term rating on the Illinois Finance Authority's series 2007 bonds.
TOKYO, March 6 U.S. stock futures dropped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as investors weighed the near-certain prospect of an interest rate hike in the United States this month against news of slower growth in China this year.