July 27 Don Perry, the long-time head of
Chick-fil-A's public relations department, died unexpectedly on
Friday, the company said, even as the fast food chain tried to
negotiate a PR firestorm over its president's recent comments on
gay marriage.
The Atlanta-based chain did not give a cause of death for
Perry. Local media, citing Chick-fil-A franchise owners, said
Perry had suffered a heart attack.
"Don was a member of our Chick-fil-A family for nearly 29
years," the company said in a statement. "He was a
well-respected and well-liked media executive in the Atlanta and
University of Georgia communities, and we will all miss him. Our
thoughts and prayers are with his family."
Chick-fil-A has been in the center of a media storm after
remarks by its president, Dan Cathy, earlier this month.
Cathy, son of Chick-fil-A's founder and current chairman,
told an online religious newspaper that he supports "the
biblical definition of the family unit" and that supporters of
gay marriage were "arrogant."
Various politicians jumped on the comment. Boston Mayor
Thomas Menino wrote a sharply worded letter to Dan Cathy,
suggesting the company was not welcome in the city.
It has been a rare time in the spotlight for the privately
owned chain, which has some 1,600 restaurants around the country
selling popular fried-chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and peach
milkshakes.
Perry, a native of rural Valdosta, Georgia, and a 1974
graduate of the University of Georgia, joined Chick-fil-A in
1983 to launch the public relations department at the growing
company.
"My expression routinely is 'there are no dull days,'" he
told alumni publication Georgia Magazine in a profile published
in June. "You just don't know what's going to happen moment to
moment."
(Reporting by Ros Krasny in Boston; editing by Matthew Lewis)