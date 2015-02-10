UPDATE 2-UK recoups taxpayer funds in $15 bln Bradford & Bingley loans sale
* Biggest UKAR asset sale since Northern Rock (Adds UKAR CEO, context)
Feb 10 Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company's shares were up 10 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
The private equity firm has been seeking funding to buy Chico's, the newspaper reported quoting one of the people. (on.wsj.com/17bKgSL)
There was no guarantee of a deal, or that another company would not buy Chico's instead, the WSJ said.
Sycamore declined to comment. Chico's FAS was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
NEW DELHI/MOSCOW, March 31 The acquisition of Indian refiner Essar Oil by a consortium led by Russian oil company Rosneft is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, Essar said in written comments to Reuters on Friday.