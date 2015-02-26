Feb 26 Women's apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc
said it had cut jobs and would shut about 120 stores by
2017 to save costs.
Chico's will close about 35 stores this year, the company
said in a statement.
The company said it laid off around 240 employees, or about
12 percent of its headquarters and field management workforce.
Chico's net loss widened to $31.8 million, or 21 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $348,000, or
breakeven per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $656.9 million.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)