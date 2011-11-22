(Adds conference call details, CEO and analyst comments)
* Q3 EPS $0.18 vs est $0.20
* Q3 rev $538.5 mln vs est $548.9 mln
* Shares fall 17 pct to touch yr-low
By Ranjita Ganesan
Nov 22 Women's clothing retailer Chico's
FAS Inc warned that its margins will remain under
pressure as it offers higher discounts to draw shoppers in the
holiday season, dragging its shares down 17 percent to their
lowest in a year.
U.S. retailers are banking on deeper discounts to attract
bargain-hungry shoppers ahead of the winter holidays. But
discounts, along with rising costs, are eating into their
profits.
Last week, Gap Inc, the biggest clothes retailer in
the United States, said it would "compete aggressively" on
discounts in the crucial holiday period.
Chains like Chico's and Ann Inc, which mostly cater
to women over 35, have benefited from increased traffic as they
overhauled their merchandise, but have had to discount to take a
bigger slice of their customers' limited budgets.
Chico's has also been forced to take markdowns to clear out
piled-up inventory. It ended the third quarter with inventory of
$247 million, versus $179 million last year.
"The company is clearly in a tough spot especially at
Chico's brand... although management is taking corrective
measures, we remain cautious given the ongoing difficult economy
and highly promotional retail environment," Jefferies analyst
Randal Konik wrote in a client note.
Chico's posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as
higher discounts on its core namesake brand hurt margins. Gross
margins fell 100 basis points to 56 percent in the latest
reported quarter.
"Gross margin will decline 100-200 basis points (in the
fourth quarter)...reflecting a highly promotional missy sector
along with a need to align end of year inventories," Finance
Chief Pamela Knous said on a conference call with analysts.
The company's results were in stark contrast to those of
Ann, which last week posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as more full-price sales of its popular LOFT brand
boosted margins.
Fort Myers, Florida-based Chico's, which runs the White
House/Black Market chain, also outlined a new plan to buy back
up to $200 million of its common shares, replacing its previous
program, which still had room for $24.2 million in share
repurchases.
Analyst Konik cut his price target on the stock by
$3 to $11.
Chico's shares, which have lost nearly a third of
their value since the company posted second-quarter results in
July, were trading down at $9.58, their lowest in more than a
year, on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Hezron Selvi, Viraj
Nair)