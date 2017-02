May 16 Chico's FAS Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped mainly by strong comparable store sales and the addition of new stores.

First-quarter net income rose to $53.6 million, or 32 cents per share, from $45.9 million, or 26 cents per share, last year.

Sales rose about 21 percent to $650.8 million.