By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, July 9 A proxy advisor has backed the
board nominees proposed by women's apparel retailer Chico's FAS
Inc, dealing a blow to a hedge fund that offered two
nominees of its own.
Barington Capital, a New York-based activist hedge fund that
owns 1.5 percent of Chico's shares, nominated its founder, James
Mitarotonda, who began his career at Bloomingdale's, and Janet
Grove, a former Macy's executive, to serve on the company's
board.
But ISS, a proxy advisor to institutional shareholders,
recommended Chico's directors' slate, in a research note
published late on Friday, saying that Barington has not made a
compelling case that additional change at the board level is
warranted.
"The strength of all four management nominees suggests they
are likely the best candidates to continue driving the necessary
change to improve the company's performance," ISS said in its
note.
Chico's new nominees are Bonnie Brooks, vice chairman of
Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co, which owns
department stores Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bill
Simon, a former Wal-Mart executive. The slate also
includes incumbent Janice Fields and Chief Executive Shelley
Broader, who took over the post in December.
ISS said it recognized Chico's underperformance - with total
shareholder returns having underperforming peers over three- and
five-year periods, as expenses increased and profits fell. But
ISS said it is too early to judge the changes being made by the
existing management team to turn the business around
Barington, which in its campaign has cited Chico's
underperformance, could not immediately be reached for comment
on Saturday.
Chico's has a market value of about $1.5 billion.
The fate of the company's new board nominees will be in
shareholder's hands when they vote at Chico's annual meeting on
July 21, unless an agreement is reached with Barington
beforehand.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Leslie Adler)