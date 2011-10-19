(Add quotes and details)

* China bank regulator says local government debt risks controllable

* Says can manage loan risks from property sector

* Says must contain shadow banking system (Adds details)

BEIJING, Oct 19 China can control risks stemming from its pile of local government debt and property loans, its bank regulator said on Wednesday in the latest of assurances from Beijing that the world's No. 2 economy is not facing a debt crunch.

Liu Mingkang, chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, said debt dangers were "generally controllable" but ordered banks to contain risks from the country's rapidly growing shadow banking system.

His comments come as investors worry that China may soon be saddled with a pile of bad loans after its banks lent profusely to local governments and property firms in 2009.

"The latest stress test shows that overall risks from property loans are manageable," Liu said at a recent forum. His remarks were published on the regulator's website, www.cbrc.gov.cn.

Liu said banks will be told to conduct stress tests on property loans in future and pre-emptive measures would be taken, if needed, to head-off any problems uncovered.

He said measures to clean up local government debts have shown some effect and that dangers arising from the debt have eased.

China's poorly funded local governments, which have chalked up 10.7 trillion yuan ($1,7 trillion) worth of debt to pay for infrastructure, are widely expected to struggle to repay their loans as they mature from the end of 2011.

China's exuberant property market, where prices have clung stubbornly to record highs despite a forceful clampdown on the sector by Beijing, are also seen as another big source of risk.

But Liu has been sanguine on the risks from the housing sector, saying earlier this year that Chinese banks are able to cope with property price drops of up to 50 percent in the worst case scenario. ($1 = 6.381 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; editing by Anna Willard)