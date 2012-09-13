* Under-five deaths down 40 percent in two decades
* But 6.9 million children a year still die before fifth
birthday
* Experts call for more sanitation, clean water, vaccines
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 13 Countries across the world are
making rapid progress on child survival rates, showing it is
possible to bring down child mortality significantly in two
decades, the United Nations Children's Fund said on Thursday.
In its latest report on child survival, UNICEF hailed a
sharp drop of about 40 percent in the number of children under
the age of five dying, with the estimated global toll falling
from nearly 12 million in 1990 to 6.9 million in 2011.
There was progress across diverse nations with varied
wealth, UNICEF said, providing evidence that neither a country's
regional nor economic status was necessarily a barrier to being
able to reduce child death rates.
Poor countries such as Bangladesh, Liberia and Rwanda,
middle-income countries such as Brazil, Mongolia and Turkey, and
high-income countries such as Oman and Portugal, all made what
UNICEF described as dramatic gains, lowering their under-five
death rates by more than two-thirds between 1990 and 2011.
Anthony Lake, UNICEF's executive director, said the decline
was a "significant success" and testament to the work of
governments, donors, agencies and families.
"But there is also unfinished business," he added. "Millions
of children under five are still dying each year from largely
preventable causes for which there are proven, affordable
interventions."
The report found that child deaths are increasingly
concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, which
together accounted for more than 80 percent of all under-five
deaths in 2011. On average, one in every nine children in
sub-Saharan Africa dies before reaching the age of five, it
said.
"These lives could be saved with vaccines, adequate
nutrition and basic medical and maternal care," said Lake. "The
world has the technology and know-how to do so. The challenge is
to make these available to every child."
CLEAN WATER AND VACCINES NEEDED
More than half the pneumonia and diarrhoea deaths - which
together account for almost 30 percent of under-five deaths
worldwide - occur in just four countries: the Democratic
Republic of the Congo, India, Nigeria and Pakistan.
Vaccines to prevent pneumococcal disease and rotavirus,
leading causes of pneumonia and diarrhoea, are widely available
in wealthy countries but are still only gradually being rolled
out in poorer nations.
Barbara Frost, chief executive of British-based charity
WaterAid, said UNICEF's report also underlined the need for
urgent focus on improving sanitation and access to clean water
in developing countries.
The report showed that 11 percent of child deaths - equating
to 759,000 a year or 2,079 a day - are due to diarrhoeal
diseases, of which 88 percent can be attributed to a lack of
clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene.
"Reducing under-five deaths by over 40 percent in the last
two decades shows that real progress can be made, but the sad
uncomfortable truth is that diarrhoea remains the second largest
killer disease of children," Frost said in a statement.
"With more children dying from diarrhoea caused by lack of
access to clean water and safe sanitation than AIDS, malaria and
measles combined, we all need to focus on these basic
interventions that we know work."
Pneumonia is the biggest killer disease of children,
according to the World Health Organisation.
Latest data for 2010 shows that about one in three of the
world's population still lack access to safe sanitation and one
in 10 do not have clean drinking water.
(Editing by Pravin Char)