(Correct headline and text to note the 87 million refers to
children under 7 years of age)
LONDON, March 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nearly 87
million children around the world under seven years of age have
been growing up in conflict zones, in conditions that can hinder
the development of their brains, the United Nations Children's
Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday.
Exposure to extreme trauma may hinder the development of
brain cell connections, essential for health, emotional
wellbeing and ability to learn, UNICEF said.
"In addition to the immediate physical threats that children
in crises face, they are also at risk of deep-rooted emotional
scars," Pia Britto, UNICEF chief of early child development,
said in a statement.
"Conflict robs children of their safety, family and friends,
play and routine.
"Yet these are all elements of childhood that give children
the best possible chance of developing fully and learning
effectively, enabling them to contribute to their economies and
societies, and building strong and safe communities when they
reach adulthood."
A child is born with 253 million functioning brain cells
called neurons, which have the potential to develop rapidly
during the first seven years of life before reaching full adult
capacity of around one billion neurons, UNICEF said.
This, however, largely depends on early childhood
development such as breastfeeding, learning opportunities and a
chance to grow up in a safe environment, it said.
Extreme trauma puts children at risk of living in a state of
toxic stress inhibiting brain cell connections, with lifelong
consequences to their cognitive, social and physical
development, UNICEF said.
