Aug 16 Children's Place Retail Stores Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher sales in the United States and Canada as well as in its e-commerce business.

Second-quarter loss widened to $18.0 million, or 74 cents per share, from $9.7 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the kids clothing retailer posted a loss of 62 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $360.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 66 cents per share on revenue of $353.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Children's Place shares, which have risen about 24 percent in the last 12 months, closed at $51.57 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.