April 25 Children's Place Retail Stores Inc named Steven Baginski as chief financial officer (CFO) more than a year after the apparel retailer began its search for the candidate.
Baginski, who was the CFO at Kellwood Company - a privately held apparel manufacturer, marketer and retailer, will report to Chief Operating Officer Eric Bauer.
He had also held senior-level finance positions at specialty retailer Limited Brands.
In February 2011, Children's Place reported the departure of Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration, Susan Riley. The company eliminated Riley's position and began a search for a CFO.
The kid's clothing retailer's shares closed at $45.85 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
