SANTIAGO, March 28 Chilean energy company AES Gener signed an agreement on Thursday with a syndicate of international banks to take on a loan of up to $1.0 billion to develop its Cochrane coal-fired power project.

The 532 megawatt, $1.350 billion project will be built in the mining-rich, power-hungry region of Antofagasta.

Cochrane is 60 percent owned by a subsidiary of AES Gener , with the remainder in the hands of a unit of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.