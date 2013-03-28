UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SANTIAGO, March 28 Chilean energy company AES Gener signed an agreement on Thursday with a syndicate of international banks to take on a loan of up to $1.0 billion to develop its Cochrane coal-fired power project.
The 532 megawatt, $1.350 billion project will be built in the mining-rich, power-hungry region of Antofagasta.
Cochrane is 60 percent owned by a subsidiary of AES Gener , with the remainder in the hands of a unit of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.