SANTIAGO Oct 3 Chilean energy firm AES Gener said on Thursday it may look to issue debt in international markets as it increases investment in its power projects and seeks to expand into water desalination.

The company, whose projects include hydropower generator Alto Maipo and coal-fired thermoelectric plant Cochrane, wants to raise around $800 million overall.

Some $450 million of that will come from a capital raising, which was approved by shareholders on Thursday, while the rest would come from capital flow and a possible debt issue, the company's general manager, Felipe Ceron, told the shareholders' meeting.

Ceron also said the company, a locally listed unit of U.S. power group AES, was considering expanding its business into water desalination.

Mines in the arid north of Chile, the world's top copper producer, need ever more water supply as traditional sources such as rivers and aquifers run dry.

AES is already desalinating water for its own use in its power plants, Ceron said.

"It's something that we've been looking at with a lot of interest, we could do something. We have the plants by the sea, we use sea water, we desalinate sea water and it could be an additional business," he said.

The company was already talking to potential clients, he said.