* Syndicate of Japanese, Korean finance groups to give loan

* Cochrane a 532-MW, $1.350 bln coal-fired power project

* Power to go to mining companies in northern Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 28 Chilean energy company AES Gener signed a deal on Thursday with a syndicate of Japanese and Korean financial institutions to take on a loan of up to $1.0 billion to build its Cochrane coal-fired thermoelectric plant.

Work on the 532 megawatt, $1.350 billion project in the mining-rich, power-hungry region of Antofagasta should start in coming days, AES Gener said in a statement to Chile's securities regulator.

"The (planned plant's) energy has been contracted in the long-term exclusively with mining companies and projects, including SQM and Sierra Gorda," AES Gener said.

SQM is a Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer while Sierra Gorda is a copper project owned by KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer.

Power-intensive miners in world No. 1 copper producer Chile are anxious about steep energy prices and setbacks in key projects, especially in the mineral-rich North.

Cochrane is 60 percent owned by a subsidiary of AES Gener , with the remainder in the hands of a unit of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

AES Gener's shares gained 0.06 percent in morning trading, slightly underperforming a 0.20 percent increase on the broader IPSA stock index.