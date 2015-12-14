SANTIAGO Dec 14 Workers tied to Chile's civil
aviation authority announced a 48-hour strike for Thursday and
Friday this week, potentially causing airport chaos just as the
country gears up for the Christmas holidays.
In September, a 24-hour strike stranded thousands of
passengers and led to long lines at airports, after a majority
of workers affiliated with the DGAC, or civil aviation
authority, went on strike to demand improved benefits and
working conditions.
After two months of negotiations, DGAC workers, which
includes air traffic controllers, said on Monday that they had
rejected the government's proposal for a state subsidy to
improve their pensions.
"The workers agreed to go on strike for 48 hours on Thursday
and Friday," union head Jose Perez told Reuters.
"Unless there is an improvement in the government offer very
soon, the stoppage will go ahead," he said.
The DGAC said dialogue with workers was ongoing, but that
services would be disrupted if the strike goes ahead.
Chile's flagship airline LAN, part of LATAM Airlines
, which suffered dozens of canceled flights during the
September work stoppage, said it was awaiting more information
from the government to decide on measures it could take to
mitigate the impact of the strike.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, writing by Rosalba O'Brien,
editing by G Crosse)