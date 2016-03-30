BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
SANTIAGO, March 30 Avianca Holdings, one of Latin America's largest airlines, is delaying receiving a shipment of new planes as it seeks to ease its capital expenditure needs, its president told Reuters in an interview late Tuesday.
"The initial plan was to renew the entire fleet for 2024, starting in 2017," German Efromovich said during the FIDAE regional airshow in Santiago.
"What we're viewing now...is stretching the start of this process out to 2019-2020," he said. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.