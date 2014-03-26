SANTIAGO, March 26 U.S. planemaker Boeing is positive that it can reach a market share in Latin America of least 50 percent of orders in coming years, a senior regional executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We see this market growing an average 6.9 percent over the next 20 years," said Van Rex Gallard, Boeing's sales vice president for Latin American, Africa and the Caribbean, in an interview during Santiago's FIDAE airshow.

That translates to 2,900 jetliners worth $300 billion, he said.

Boeing's share of that would be "minimum fifty-fifty," he added. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Antonio De la Jara.Editing by Andre Grenon)