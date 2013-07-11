SANTIAGO, July 11 Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina said on Thursday it aims to issue bonds to help fund its 1.218 billion reais, or $539 million, planned purchase of Brazilian Coca-Cola bottler Companhia de Bebidas Ipiranga.

Andina's and Ipiranga's boards of directors have approved the acquisition, which is expected to be completed during the second half of 2013, the Chilean company said in a statement on Wednesday.