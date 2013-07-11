UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SANTIAGO, July 10 Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina signed an agreement on Wednesday to acquire Brazilian Coca-Cola bottler Companhia de Bebidas Ipiranga in a transaction valued at 1.218 billion reais, or $539 million, Andina said.
Andina's and Ipiranga's board of directors have approved the transaction, which is expected to be completed during the second half of 2013, the Chilean company said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources