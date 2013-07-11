SANTIAGO, July 10 Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina signed an agreement on Wednesday to acquire Brazilian Coca-Cola bottler Companhia de Bebidas Ipiranga in a transaction valued at 1.218 billion reais, or $539 million, Andina said.

Andina's and Ipiranga's board of directors have approved the transaction, which is expected to be completed during the second half of 2013, the Chilean company said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Paul Tait)