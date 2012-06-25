UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
SANTIAGO, June 25 Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina's shareholders on Monday approved a planned purchase of soft drinks distributor Coca Cola Polar via a share swap to create one of the region's leading Coca-Cola distributors.
The firms announced in February they had agreed to merge. (Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property