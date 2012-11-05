SANTIAGO, Nov 5 Financial results for Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina for the third quarter, as released in a statement on Monday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated). July-Sept 2012 July- Sept 2011 Net profit 12.891 19.932 Revenue 244.441 228.108 EPS (pesos): A-series shares 16.15 24.97 B-series shares 17.76 27.47