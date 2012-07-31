BRIEF-Vanguard Chester Funds reports a 5.12 pct passive stake in Netapp
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, July 31 Financial results for Chile's Embotelladora Andina for the second quarter, as released in a statement on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).
April-June 2012 April-June 2011 Net profit 11.363 14.807 Revenue 234.470 209.281 EPS( series A , 14.24 18.55 pesos)
($1 = 501.84 Chilean pesos at the end of June)
(Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.