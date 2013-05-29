GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar/yen at 1-1/2-month high
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Nikkei rises more than 1 pct
SANTIAGO May 29 Chile's Embotelladora Andina, one of Latin America's largest Coca-Cola distributors, posted a 6.4 percent rise in first quarter net profit on higher income following its purchase of soft drink distributor Coca Cola Polar .
Net profit at Andina rose to 26.3 billion pesos (US$55.7 million) in the period, the company said on Wednesday evening.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Nikkei rises more than 1 pct
SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Friday, removing her from office over a graft scandal involving big business that has gripped the country for months.
March 9 Merrill Lynch, a unit of Bank of America Corp, may not entirely do away with its commission-based retirement accounts, after Trump ordered the Labor Department last month to delay the proposed retirement-savings rule.