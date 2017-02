SANTIAGO, May 29 Financial results for Chile's Embotelladora Andina for the first quarter, as released in a statement on Tu esday ( in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).

Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2012 Net profit 24.708 27.998

Revenue 289.628 250.776

EPS( series A , 30.95 35.07 pesos) ($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Richard Chang)