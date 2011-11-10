SANTIAGO Nov 10 Chile's state copper giant Codelco vowed on Thursday to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American's southern Chilean properties, and said it would take all steps to ensure its option is respected.

Codelco Chairman Gerardo Jofre told a news conference Anglo American must respect its option, and said the state giant did not mind if Anglo cedes a part of its own stake in the company to others.

Anglo American surprised Codelco on Wednesday by selling part of the stake it was eligible to buy to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. [ID:nL6E7M96CW] (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Simon Gardner)